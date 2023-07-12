FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 218.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237,540 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 25,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 33,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 125,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. 1,006,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,990. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

