FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 57,989 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 218,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

