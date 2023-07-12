Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.15

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Separately, Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

