FLC Capital Advisors Takes Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. 365,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,961. The firm has a market cap of $850.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

