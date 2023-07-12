FLC Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. 6,386,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,042,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

