FLC Capital Advisors Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $276.28. 818,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,801. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $277.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

