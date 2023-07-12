FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 352,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,105. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

