FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 550 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. 1,444,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

