Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Lowered by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FI opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.26 and a 12-month high of $127.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

