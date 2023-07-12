First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 113 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $11.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.44. 722,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.92 and its 200 day moving average is $424.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

