First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 934,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

