First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,463,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,852,109. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

