First National Trust Co Purchases 237 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $309.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.59 and a 200-day moving average of $282.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

