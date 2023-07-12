Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $5 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

