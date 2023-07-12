Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 94,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 770,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,301,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.88. 1,248,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,747. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The firm has a market cap of $307.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

