Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 1,876 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.52. 1,063,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $418.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

