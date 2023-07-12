Financial Analysis: NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) versus ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESAB and NV Bekaert, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 4 0 2.80 NV Bekaert 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESAB currently has a consensus price target of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given ESAB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than NV Bekaert.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.63 billion 1.56 $223.75 million $3.29 20.77 NV Bekaert N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ESAB and NV Bekaert’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than NV Bekaert.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and NV Bekaert’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 7.61% 18.50% 6.71% NV Bekaert N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESAB beats NV Bekaert on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About NV Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector. The Steel Wire Solutions Business unit is involved in the development, manufacture, and supply of various steel wire products and solutions for sectors, including energy and utilities, mining, construction, agriculture, automotive, and consumer goods. The Specialty Business unit develops and manufactures reinforce concrete, masonry, plaster, and asphalt; fiber technologies products for filtration, heat-resistant textiles, electroconductive textiles, and hydrogen electrolysis technologies, as well as the safe discharge of static energy, sensor technologies, and semiconductor applications; gas and hydrogen burners, and residential and commercial heat exchangers; and reinforcement solutions for rubber hoses and belts. The Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group unit offers steel wire and synthetic ropes for surface and underground mining, offshore and onshore energy, crane and industrial, fishing and marine, and structures; and advanced cords (A-Cords) includes fine steel cords for elevator and timing belts used in construction and equipment markets respectively, window regulator and heating cords for the automotive sector, and Armofor thermoplastic tapes for light-weight pipes in energy markets. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Zwevegem, Belgium.

