Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) & StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Critical Survey

Fifth Street Asset Management and StepStone Group are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and StepStone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group $1.37 billion 1.95 -$18.40 million ($0.31) -78.81

Fifth Street Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StepStone Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.9% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. StepStone Group pays out -258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group N/A 8.61% 3.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

StepStone Group has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

