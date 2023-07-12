Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

EXC stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

