Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 179,728 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Everi by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.29. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

