ESG Planning Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ESG Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $222.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

