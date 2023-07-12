Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (EIG, FLS, GCBC, HPQ, IMKTA, IPGP, MBUU, MTYFF, OCN, PEB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 11th:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Employers Holdings Inc alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.