Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (EIG, FLS, GCBC, HPQ, IMKTA, IPGP, MBUU, MTYFF, OCN, PEB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 11th:
Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Employers Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.