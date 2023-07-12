Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ATZ, ATZAF, BTE, BTGOF, CET, CETEF, CNQ, CP, CPYYY, CVE)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 12th:

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$30.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$37.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.09).

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00.

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$82.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$90.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from C$108.00 to C$111.00.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93).

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 22 ($0.28).

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53).

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75).

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,575 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94).

High Tide (TSE:HITI) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.16).

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32).

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 675 ($8.68).

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61).

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$80.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$51.00.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23).

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,590 ($20.46) to GBX 1,440 ($18.53).

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96).

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 821 ($10.56) to GBX 797 ($10.25).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from £120 ($154.38) to £113 ($145.38).

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$48.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67).

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.