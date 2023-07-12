Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ATZ, ATZAF, BTE, BTGOF, CET, CETEF, CNQ, CP, CPYYY, CVE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 12th:

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$30.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$37.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.09).

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00.

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$82.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$90.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from C$108.00 to C$111.00.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93).

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 22 ($0.28).

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53).

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75).

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,575 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94).

High Tide (TSE:HITI) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.16).

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32).

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 675 ($8.68).

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61).

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$80.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$51.00.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23).

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,590 ($20.46) to GBX 1,440 ($18.53).

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96).

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 821 ($10.56) to GBX 797 ($10.25).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from £120 ($154.38) to £113 ($145.38).

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$48.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67).

