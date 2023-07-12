EOS Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $784.83 million and approximately $100.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002808 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,579,843 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

