Enzyme Market Cap Hits $44.08 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $18.63 or 0.00060874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $44.08 million and approximately $346,843.02 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,197 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

