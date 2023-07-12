Employers (NYSE:EIG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $977.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Employers

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Employers by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Employers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Employers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

