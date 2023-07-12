Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,500 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $484,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $410.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

