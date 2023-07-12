Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.92

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.92 and traded as high as C$37.11. Empire shares last traded at C$36.97, with a volume of 451,056 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.93.

Empire Increases Dividend

About Empire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.