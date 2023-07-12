Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.92

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.92 and traded as high as C$37.11. Empire shares last traded at C$36.97, with a volume of 451,056 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.93.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
