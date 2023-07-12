Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $442.80. 1,496,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,964. The company has a market capitalization of $420.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

