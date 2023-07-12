Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 282,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,177. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

