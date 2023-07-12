Echo45 Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.80. 1,496,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $420.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

