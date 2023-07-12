Echo45 Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

ABT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.81. 1,536,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

