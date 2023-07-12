Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $170.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $202.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

