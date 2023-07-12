Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.