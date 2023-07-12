E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Down 3.9%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 416,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,712,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several brokerages have commented on ETWO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,940. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

