Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.00

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.20), with a volume of 89646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.20).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £171.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.35.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,380.95%.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

