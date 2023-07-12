DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,175 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 2,809,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,912. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

