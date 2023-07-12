DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,611,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896,180. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 290.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.