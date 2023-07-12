DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.