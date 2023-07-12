DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 6,970 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

BAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,845,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,811,566. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

