DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 6,028 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. 5,907,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,074. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

