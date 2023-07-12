Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,167 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIHP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DIHP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 185,913 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

