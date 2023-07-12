Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $273.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

