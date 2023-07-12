DeepOnion Trading Up 45.8% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $939,778.12 and $1.82 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00220214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050214 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00026803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,636 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

