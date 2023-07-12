DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Trading Up 0.2%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 21.89% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

