CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 243,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,381,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.16. 399,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,571. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.59 and its 200-day moving average is $282.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

