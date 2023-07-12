Cronos Price Reaches $0.0570 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $6.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

