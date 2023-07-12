Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.24.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 6,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $32,471.36. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 9,133,037 shares in the company, valued at $46,395,827.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,526,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

