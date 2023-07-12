Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.92. The company had a trading volume of 717,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,383. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $237.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.89 and its 200-day moving average is $498.42.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

