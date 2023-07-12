Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of COST traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,851. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.42.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

